Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC center Jason Kelce (62) of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce had plenty of suitors this offseason after retiring from the NFL earlier this year.

A number of networks eyed him for analyst roles, and ESPN won that battle, signing the former Philadelphia Eagles star to appear on Monday Night Countdown.

Behind the scenes, though, Kelce apparently had another offer — to join the Eagles as a scout.

On Tuesday, Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman told Kay Adams of FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams that he’s tried to bring the six-time All-Pro center aboard as a scout.

“You know, Jason could come around whenever he wants,” Roseman said.

“He’d be a great coach — how great of a frickin’ coach would he be?” Adams asked.

“I think Jason would be great at anything in football. I think he’d be a heck of an evaluator. I tried to recruit him to come work for me to, because he can evaluate players. …”

“Are you joking?” Adams asked.

“No, I’m not joking. When we were in that (2022 NFL Draft), I gave him a few centers that we really liked, and he came out and said, ‘I love Cam Jurgens.'”

The Eagles drafted Jurgens in the second round that year.

Jason Kelce… THE SCOUT?!#Eagles GM Howie Roseman said he’s tried to recruit Kelce to work for him as a team scout 👀🔊@JasonKelce @heykayadams @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/RRudUhYQ75 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 30, 2024

“Luckily I only give him the players I like so he can’t like somebody else,” Roseman joked.

