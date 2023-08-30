Credit: ESPN Press Room

Hip-hop and sports have often intersected across the music genre’s existence. In celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, ESPN announced plans to debut a new E:60 documentary. The documentary, ‘The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports,’ will debut on the Worldwide Leader on September 12th.

ESPN’s press release on the documentary touts a garden variety of influential voices who’ll appear. Rappers Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Ice Cube, and E-40 are among the names included. Also, the documentary will feature rappers Big Daddy Kane, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, MC Lyte, and Too Short. Also, Laila Ali, Jemele Hill, Michael Wilbon, and Jalen Rose will be featured. And many more.

The press release grazes over the overall synopsis of the film. It read, “Fifty years ago in the Bronx, a new genre of music was born, the product of people searching for their voice and the opportunity to be heard. For decades, the community was bound by the words of leaders like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X before their assassinations attempted to thwart the messaging. While their lives ended, the impact of their words never would, instead paving the way for others.”

The release teases impactful people who’ll be referenced in the documentary, including athletes LeBron James and Muhammad Ali, to rapper Jay-Z and rap group Public Enemy.

ESPN says the documentary will air at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN on September 12. It will be made available shortly after on ESPN+ and is tabled for re-airings on the Worldwide Leader, the release said.

