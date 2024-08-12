Credit: ESPN

The latest edition of ESPN’s E60 docuseries will profile a historic MLB game that had an unfortunate ending: Armando Galarraga’s near-perfect game on June 2, 2010.

Galarraga set down the first 26 Cleveland hitters, and the Tigers starter was one out from perfection. Jason Donald hit a routine ground ball to the right side of the infield….and disaster struck.

First base umpire Jim Joyce called Donald safe when the naked eye (let alone every replay imaginable) showed he was out by several steps. This was before replay was introduced in MLB, and Galarraga and the Tigers had no recourse.

In 28 Outs: An Imperfect Game, ESPN revisits Galarraga’s masterpiece and wonders whether or not it should be recognized as a perfect game by MLB.

Here’s a trailer.

In 2010, Armando Galarraga was one out away from baseball immortality when umpire Jim Joyce’s controversial call changed everything. Over a decade later, the debate rages on: Should Galarraga’s name be etched in the MLB record books? E60’s ‘28 Outs: An Imperfect Story,’… pic.twitter.com/3ahNO9XPUr — E60 (@E60) August 11, 2024

Among those featured in the trailer are Joyce, Galarraga, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. Another part of the feature focuses on the efforts of a Monmouth University law class to persuade Manfred to award Galarraga a perfect game. Manfred spoke to the class last year.

28 Outs: An Imperfect Story premieres at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 18 on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN+.

[ESPN]