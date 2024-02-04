Photo Credit: ESPN

Tensions are always high when bitter basketball rivals North Carolina and Duke meet, and referee Roger Ayers found himself in a tough situation during Saturday night’s game.

The Tar Heels held an 88-79 lead with 43 seconds when North Carolina guard RJ Davis and Duke’s Kyle Filipowski got tangled up along the baseline. Officials originally called a personal foul on Davis, but decided to upgrade that penalty to a hook and hold, which is a flagrant foul.

As Ayers went to the scorer’s table to announce the decision, he knew he’d hear it from the North Carolina fans in the Dean E. Smith Center.

ESPN’s camera captured the entire conversation.

“I’m about to get booed real bad here,” Ayers said, leaning over the table to explain the decision. “But I’m about to upgrade that to a hook and grab on RJ Davis.”

That gave Duke two free throws and possession of the ball.

Ayers was right — the UNC fans loudly booed the decision. ESPN made sure to get the obligatory “angry fans” camera shots.

Referee Roger Ayers correctly predicts he's "about to get booed real bad" after a foul review during the final minute of UNC's win over Duke. pic.twitter.com/PiW4v0fkK3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 4, 2024

Not only did the home fans not like the call, but ESPN play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman questioned it.

“I didn’t see it that way,” Shulman said after Ayers announced the call. “That is a huge call with 43 seconds remaining in regulation.”

Fans on social media thought Ayers’ comment was funny, especially given what most felt was a bad call.

It being a terrible call made this funnier https://t.co/TzCAu6KtLU — March Sadness (@mo_spade) February 4, 2024

Roger Ayers is going to want this one back…a ridiculously awful call https://t.co/LXinSVHVuB — RufOnTheMove (@RufOnTheMove) February 4, 2024

He wasn’t lying. But I don’t know that it was the right call. https://t.co/lNHIJZXW4z — Lisa H. (@flipfloplisa) February 4, 2024

He tried so hard all night and ruined right at the end. Good effort the first 39 minutes. https://t.co/4nZin7JGGp — Jordan Groh (@Jordan_Groh) February 4, 2024



No. 3 North Carolina held off No. 7 Duke, 93-84.

