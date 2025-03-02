Photo Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Does the regular season finale between Duke and North Carolina’s men’s basketball teams deserve top billing? While ESPN thinks so, it’s far from a unanimous opinion.

Part of what makes the rivalry between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels special is that the two teams often meet as national powerhouses. That, however, is not the case this year. While Duke has spent the entire season at or near the top of the national rankings, North Carolina has struggled. With their win over Miami on Saturday, the Tar Heels moved their record to 19-11 on the year. One of those 11 losses was an 87-70 beating at the hands of the Blue Devils earlier in the season.

Despite the mismatch, ESPN announced on Saturday that College GameDay will be at UNC for Saturday’s game.

We’re headed to Chapel Hill for round 2 of Duke-UNC ‼️ pic.twitter.com/v0z963ZVw4 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) March 1, 2025

This isn’t to say that North Carolina can’t keep the game close, or even beat Duke. Anything can happen in one game. But the Tar Heels are an unranked bubble team. There is no shortage of other great matchups on Sunday, including a clash between No. 6 Alabama and No. 1 Auburn.

Keeping that in mind, college basketball fans and observers couldn’t help but wonder why the Blue Devils and Tar Heels are getting the VIP treatment.

ESPN needs an intervention and a 12 step program at this point to let go of its addiction to this increasingly irrelevant game https://t.co/i4WTb920C0 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 1, 2025

As an honest Tar Heels fan, take it too Marquette man https://t.co/4ZGdUjvCwl pic.twitter.com/bpQezF9YdM — 𝙅𝙤𝙚 ✌︎︎ (@JustAcceptJoe) March 2, 2025

This is why college basketball gameday isn’t taken as seriously as college football. Going to Duke-UNC over multiple top 25 matchups just cause you do it every year is dumb. UNC isnt good. Why reward them just cause of the history of the rivalry? Go to the best games https://t.co/pN1PnnDPKF — Caleb (@CalebBrooks22) March 1, 2025

Big Duke fan, Alabama graduate… this is by far the wrong decision. Going to #2 vs. unranked instead of #1 vs. #6-8 makes no sense https://t.co/u23qGPiXiN — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) March 2, 2025

#6 Alabama at #1 Auburn or Duke at a bad North Carolina team based on a rivalry that no one outside North Carolina cares about? https://t.co/KIPE1XDRE2 — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) March 2, 2025