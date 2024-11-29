Credit: Tony Behar-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s College GameDay heads to College Station on Saturday for the return of the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry, now in SEC form.

All of the usual GameDay folks will be there, and they’ll be joined this Saturday by a group of Aggies alums.

Dude Perfect, the sports and comedy troupe consisting of Tyler “The Beard” Toney, “The Twins” Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett “The Purple Hoser” Hilbert, and Cody “The Tall Guy” Jones, will be the guest pickers. The trick-shot quintet were all college roommates during their time at A&M and their Panda mascot has become a regular at Aggies basketball games.

This one is gonna be fun! Can’t wait to have @DudePerfect as our guest pickers in College Station this weekend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4DWSUjSfco — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 27, 2024

Between Pat McAfee’s kicking contests and Dude Perfect’s penchant for trick shots, we have to imagine there will be some kind of unique setup on hand during the pre-game festivities.

It’s sure to be a raucous affair with Aggies fans and students on hand as this is the first meeting between Texas A&M and Texas since the Aggies moved to the SEC after the 2011 season. For Texas, it’s a chance to cement their secure their spot in the SEC Championship Game. For A&M, it’s a chance to spoil Texas’s College Football Playoff chances and potentially put themselves in the CFP conversation. What more do you need?

The “Lone Star Showdown” will be officially renewed on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field.