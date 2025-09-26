Photo Credit: ESPN/Get Up.

Drew Brees came out swinging with his First Take debut, criticizing the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense. On Wednesday’s Get Up, Jeff Saturday responded to Brees, making his disagreement clear.

Brees’ criticisms of Philadelphia were centered on the team’s offense, which he thinks is boring. Saturday praised the Eagles for their success while also taking shots at the offense that the New Orleans Saints ran with Brees under center.

“A quarterback saying that running the ball is not fun to watch,” Saturday said. “They have won 19 of 20 games doing it a certain way. And a Super Bowl in the midst of all this. And you’re gonna go call it boring? I guess winning is boring. But I like watching boring. And I love to watch offensive line play, which is much more impressive to me. Now, let’s talk about Brees and the Saints, who I lost a Super Bowl to, so I’m still salty about that. Sidney Slants and Checkdown Charlie and all of a sudden, we just act like we’re airing it out. They completed like 27 passes against us, two yards or less. That’s the same as running the ball, Drew. Oh, you got me hot, dude.”

.@SaturdayJeff replies to Drew Brees’ comments saying the Eagles offense is “boring” 😅 pic.twitter.com/gU6lenKM5k — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 24, 2025

While Brees was never known for having the NFL’s strongest arm, not all of his passes were within two yards. To show that, the Saints posted a montage of Brees touchdown passes that went for at least 70 yards. In most of them, he threw the ball downfield.

Regarding the comments on the Eagles, Brees acknowledged the success that Philadelphia has had. In fact, he said, “I respect Philly, they are winning games.” The criticism was just that, in his opinion, the offense is not aesthetically pleasing. And while we can understand an old offensive lineman having a dramatically different take, that’s a completely subjective matter.

That said, we have to assume that, Brees’ issues aside, the Eagles will continue to run their offensive game plan as long as it continues to produce results.