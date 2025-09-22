Edit by Liam McGuire

Drew Brees has earned himself another media gig.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback is joining ESPN’s flagship morning show, First Take, as a weekly contributor, Awful Announcing has learned. Barrett Media was first to report the move. Brees will debut on the show on Tuesday morning.

Brees’ contract with ESPN is non-exclusive; therefore, he is free to work for other networks during the term of his deal.

On Sunday, Brees made a cameo appearance on Fox NFL Sunday, which went off without a hitch. He’s also scheduled to call one of Netflix’s Christmas Day doubleheaders alongside play-by-play voice Noah Eagle.

Brees will appear on First Take every Tuesday throughout the remainder of the NFL season, sometimes in-studio and sometimes remotely. He will not appear on any ESPN programming outside of First Take.

It has been a long and windy road for Brees to return to mainstream sports media after a failed tenure with NBC ended unceremoniously after the future Hall of Fame quarterback turned in a lackluster performance during a Raiders-Bengals playoff game in 2022. Since then, Brees has taken on various odd jobs covering the league, but nothing has been permanent.

Still, he has been supremely confident, telling anyone who will listen that he believes he can be a top broadcaster in the sport if given another opportunity. Last year, ESPN gave him a trial run on Monday Night Countdown, and that relationship seems to be paying off in the form of a spot on First Take.

As for First Take, the show has seen its fair share of upheaval in recent days. Last week, longtime host Molly Qerim abruptly left the show after it was reported she would not renew her contract with the network.