New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is continuing the renaissance of his media career, and it led him to an unexpected place on Tuesday in his debut on First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

You don’t think of hot takes and fiery debates when it comes to Brees, but there he was on ESPN airwaves mixing it up with Stephen A.

In his First Take debut, Brees joined via satellite for a segment with Stephen A. Smith and host Shae Peppler Cornette. And in just one segment, he offered some takes that brought a little heat. He listed Jordan Love, Dak Prescott, and Josh Allen as three of his favorite NFL quarterbacks right now. When Jalen Hurts wasn’t on that list, Smith called out the future Hall of Famer. And that’s when he unleashed some criticism of the Eagles’ offense as “boring.”

Drew Brees brings the heat in his First Take debut, calling the Eagles offense “boring” after not putting Jalen Hurts in his top NFL quarterbacks right now. “I respect Philly, they are winning games… I can’t stand to watch that offense. It’s the most boring offense.” pic.twitter.com/Bj2Tk6iSQ2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 23, 2025

“I respect Philly, they are winning games… I can’t stand to watch that offense. It’s the most boring offense,” Brees said.

It’s not just the tush push, but Jalen Hurts has developed a reputation for not throwing the ball down the field, which is something Brees excelled at during his prime. But there’s no arguing with his and the Eagles’ success after winning last year’s Super Bowl and starting this year’s campaign 3-0.

As for Drew Brees, it’s the latest step in his media comeback tour. He has appeared on Fox Sports as a guest analyst on Sunday, now has a season-long deal with First Take for regular appearances, and will step into the broadcast booth for Netflix on one of the streamer’s Christmas Day games.

Brees seemed very comfortable in his First Take debut and showed promise in this new role. It’s just the latest step in his attempted comeback after his one-year tenure at NBC went south following a Wild Card broadcast performance that was widely panned. In spite of those early career struggles, he has remained confident that he can eventually make it as a top television analyst, and right now Drew Brees moving in the right direction.