A few weeks back, Drake “hacked” SportsCenter to announce the release date for his new album, “Certified Lover Boy.” Turns out that was just the beginning of a new collaboration between the rapper and ESPN as it was announced on Tuesday that Drake will collaborate with the Worldwide Leader throughout the 2021-2022 NFL season to curate music for select Monday Night Football games.

Per ESPN, Drake’s curated music selection will encapsulate “both the energy and mood of select Monday Night Games on ESPN” and will consist of a combination of Drake’s most recent releases, “potentially” his older music, and “new music from other artists he identifies.” These musical selections will run during MNF promos, pre-game shows, and telecasts for ten games during the season. The release notes that this week’s MNF game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

“Now we are here…the kickoff of the football season. And who better to curate music for Monday Night Football than Drake who sits firmly at the intersection of music and sports. We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming collaboration,” said Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN. “The music curator role has been a big hit with our fans with Diplo and DJ Khaled in previous years….and this season, we will be living inside the moment with Drake as our NFL on ESPN soundtrack.”

We can assume that Drake’s new single “Way 2 Sexy” will be included in some form, though it remains to be seen if Kawhi Leonard will make an awkward appearance.

[ESPN]