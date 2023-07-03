Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of an ESPN microphone during the first half of a Colorado Buffaloes spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Another name emerged this weekend amid ongoing layoffs at ESPN. The Worldwide Leader reportedly let go of sports betting analyst Doug Kezirian.

Front Office Sports reported that Kezirian’s contract would not be renewed. “The contract of sports betting insider Doug Kezirian won’t be renewed,” Front Office Sports wrote.

ESPN hired Kezirian in 2012. He spent over a decade with the Worldwide Leader and mostly gravitated towards sports betting. His official website cites that he worked on the Daily Wager show. His website wrote about him, saying, “Doug is the unique television talent with actual, documented betting success. He famously won $297K on an NFL Draft prop and also demonstrated sustained success with two top-5 finishes in the 2022 William Hill College Football Challenge. This is what separates him from other on-air personalities.”

Given the surplus in betting content across the board, it won’t be too surprising if he finds a home soon. That doesn’t make the decision any less unfortunate.

ESPN’s swath of layoffs included multiple big-name on-air personalities. Some of the talent let go had been at the company for decades. Jeff Van Gundy, Steve Young, Suzy Kolber, and Todd McShay, among others, were let go on Friday by the Worldwide Leader. Much like them, we wish the best for Doug Kezirian in whatever comes next.https://frontofficesports.com/doug-kezirian-andre-ward-are-out-at-espn/

