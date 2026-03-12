Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images; Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Doris Burke)

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo scored 83 points on Tuesday night vs the Washington Wizards, good for the second-most in a game in NBA history. Adebayo topped the 81 points scored by Kobe Bryant in a 2006 game and is only behind the 100 points scored by Wilt Chamberlain in a 1962 contest.

But many critics have downplayed Adebayo’s historic accomplishment, including ESPN’s Chris Russo saying that he’s “not bowing down” to it.

And an ESPN voice who was calling an NBA game on Wednesday night called out some tactics involving intentional fouls and intentionally missed free throws down the stretch of Adebayo’s 83-point night.

On the ESPN broadcast of Wednesday night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, color commentator Doris Burke said that she was “uncomfortable” with the tactics that aided Adebayo’s push to reach 83 points. And she explained that she thought Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat were willing to make that happen because of the huge respect they have for Adebayo.

Doris Burke on Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game: “Was I slightly uncomfortable with the 6 minute mark and down with some of the intentional fouling and free throws? A little bit, but I am taking nothing away from Bam Adebayo.” “If you’re going to go out of your way for anybody if… pic.twitter.com/ucAu9m1ow0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2026

“It feels to me like the Heat hold [Adebayo] in special regard,” Burke told ESPN play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch. “I’m not sure Spoelstra does that for everybody. And the [31 points through the first quarter], incredible. [62 points through the third quarter], absolutely incredible.”

“For me, was I slightly uncomfortable with the six-minute mark and down with some of the intentional fouling and the missed free throws? A little bit.” Burke continued. “But I am taking nothing away from Bam Adebayo. 83 points for a guy, who, over a two-game span, probably exceeded maybe a career-high. So, pretty special night for Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat.”

Adebayo attempted 43 free throws, making 36 of them.

Every foul that led to Bam Adebayo free throws safe to say all fair calls pic.twitter.com/8fkyyfg9Ow — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) March 11, 2026

The Heat even committed an intentional foul down the stretch and also missed a free throw intentionally as a way to get Adebayo more opportunities to make history.

Stat padding is one thing but Heat players were actually mising free throws so they could foul wizards players and get the ball back for bam adebayo pic.twitter.com/tlPQEcVqhn https://t.co/clpfLIdPeQ — John (@iam_johnw) March 11, 2026

“The reason I say that about the way they feel about him, he’s just been everything that the Miami culture preaches to be,” Burke explained. “Selfless. Even his time at USA basketball. Selfless about winning, about the right things, defending anybody you ask him to defend. So, if you’re going to go out of your way for anybody if you’re the Miami Heat, he would be the guy.”