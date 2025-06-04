Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Doris Burke

Doris Burke doesn’t have any issue with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In fact, she “loves” the reigning NBA MVP.

However, when it comes to covering the Oklahoma City Thunder star, the reality is that allegations that SGA is a “free throw merchant” are part of the story.

One day ahead of Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Burke joined 06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast. And while discussing the challenges of her role as the network’s lead NBA analyst, the former Providence point guard pointed to the need to cover such narratives.

“One of the storylines in the Western Conference Finals, in Game 1 in particular, Minnesota had some frustration about the number of free throws that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took,” Burke said. “And NBA Twitter goes crazy for certain guys who they call ‘free throw merchants,’ etc. The situation this year reminds me a little of Dwyane Wade in the 2006 Finals against Dallas, where people were incensed at the number of free throws.

“So we talked about the storyline, ‘free throw merchant,’ and we did that because in Minnesota, 19,000 fans were chanting ‘free throw merchant.’ We know the viewer at home can hear that. And if they can’t hear it, they are wondering what’s being chanted. And so we felt going in as a broadcast team, ‘this is a storyline. If it plays out where there’s a number of free throws happening, it’s something we need to discuss.'”

That they did, although Burke’s commentary led some to question whether she actually understood what it means to be labeled a “free throw merchant.” Either way, her bringing up the allegations certainly didn’t do her any favors in Oklahoma City, which unsurprisingly didn’t want the discussion anywhere near its broadcast.

“Oklahoma City fans took exception to that. They didn’t like it,” she said. “And usually, I can tell I feel like I’m doing a decent job when multiple fan bases are pissed off at me… at various times, Boston fans think I hate them, Knicks fans think I hate them, Sixers fans, and now Oklahoma City’s like, ‘why doesn’t Doris like SGA?’ I love SGA. Absolutely love him.”

To Burke’s point, you aren’t going to call games at the highest level in sports without making a few enemies, regardless of whether such criticisms are valid or not. Ultimately, her audience isn’t just Thunder fans but everyone who has tuned into the game, and it wouldn’t benefit anyone — except for perhaps in Oklahoma City — for her to intentionally ignore one of the game’s biggest storylines.