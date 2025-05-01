Photo Credit: NewsNation.

Stephen A. Smith’s potential presidential candidacy has been something of a hot topic in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the current United States President, Donald Trump, said that he’d like to see Smith try for the White House.

Smith partook in a town hall on NewsNation on Wednesday, along with Chris Cuomo and Bill O’Reilly. The three interviewed President Trump over the phone. During the call, O’Reilly addressed Smith’s potential political future.

“Stephen A. Smith may run for President, as you know. Do you have any advice for Stephen A. if he launches a run?”

The question drew laughter from the live audience, while Smith reacted with an “Oh, boy” before putting his hand over his face. Trump, though, addressed the question.

“No, Stephen A.’s a good guy, he’s a smart guy,” Trump said. “I love watching him. He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important. People watch him. You know, a lot of these Democrats I watch, I say they have no chance. I’ve been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates. And I will tell you, I’d love to see him run.”

President Trump has also been a talking point of Smith’s. Recently, Smith suggested that Trump should run against fellow two-term President Barack Obama. Since Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency in November, Smith’s candidacy has been oft-discussed — though how serious a candidate he is has been debated and questioned.