Screen grab: ESPN Get Up

In football, offensive linemen are often tasked with standing up for their smaller teammates. But on Monday, the roles were reversed, as Domonique Foxworth came to the defense of Damien Woody after Stephen A. Smith mocked the former Pro Bowl offensive lineman’s shirt.

The incident began during the 8 a.m. ET hour of ESPN’s Get Up, as Smith took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on Woody’s blue patterned, Hawaiian-style shirt.

“OMG! What on earth is @damienwoody wearing on @GetUpESPN this morning?” Smith posted. “Clearly, my big bro needs tips. I’m here for you, bro! @Realrclark25 ……our bro needs you.”

OMG! What on earth is @damienwoody wearing on @GetUpESPN this morning? Clearly, my big bro needs tips. I’m here for you, bro! @Realrclark25……our bro needs you.? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 5, 2024

Roughly an hour later, Get Up host Mike Greenberg read Smith’s tweet to Woody and Foxworth, prompting the two-time Super Bowl champion offensive lineman to defend himself.

“He’s always trying to hate on me because he’s clearly been noticing that I’ve stepped my game up,” Woody said. “You can hate on the big fella all you want, but I know how to pull this off.”

The best response, however, came from Foxworth, as the former NFL defensive back pointed out how Smith called on Ryan Clark to give Woody some fashion pointers rather than doing it himself.

“I think Damien looks great,” Foxworth said. “But I think the funny thing is when you read Stephen A.’s tweet, it’s clear that Stephen A. recognizes that he don’t have no style, ’cause he didn’t say, ‘I’m gonna help you.’ He said, ‘Ryan, come help him out because I don’t know what I’m doing either.’ It suggests that Ryan needs to help Stephen A. out too. Everybody call Ryan and get some tips.”

Domonique Foxworth responds to Stephen A. Smith roasting Damien Woody's fit. "When you read Stephen A.'s tweet, it's clear that Stephen A. recognizes that he don't have no style, 'cause he didn't say, 'I'm gonna help you.' He said, 'Ryan, come help him out because I don't know… https://t.co/AWWHTsgJWe pic.twitter.com/1C1QUD2NVM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 5, 2024

Regardless of where you stand on Woody’s shirt — I happen to think that it looks great — this much seems to be clear: when it comes to fashion, Ryan Clark is the ultimate authority.

