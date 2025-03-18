Photo Credit: The Domonique Foxworth Show on X

Fans and media members alike have been patiently waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on his NFL future.

In the meantime, ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth weighed in, offering his take on what Rodgers should do next.

During the early days of NFL free agency, it seemed like a real possibility that Aaron Rodgers would finalize a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a report from The Athletic’s Michael Silver and Dianna Russini over the weekend revealed that Rodgers has now turned his focus to the Minnesota Vikings.

As a result, both the Steelers and the New York Giants are now in a holding pattern, with Rodgers awaiting clarity on a potential deal with the Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers and the Giants are all waiting. All eyes are on Vikings and their key decision makers. pic.twitter.com/EDFixJlLRE — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 15, 2025

This topic came up on The Domonique Foxworth Show on Monday, where Foxworth shared his perspective on why playing for the Minnesota Vikings could be a perfect opportunity for Rodgers to “makeover his image” as he nears the end of his career.

Foxworth argued that joining the Vikings could give Rodgers a fresh start and a chance to rewrite his narrative.

“If I am Aaron Rodgers, I would go play for the Vikings for free,” said Foxworth. “League minimum, sign me up. First, I would publicly make some big statement about how humbled I was by the experience last year… Call the coach and tell him? I feel like you need to sell yourself to the team. Maybe you don’t do it publicly; maybe you do it privately.”

According to Foxworth, that would involve Roidgers announcing that he’s no longer coming on The Pat McAfee Show.

“The reason why I come to this opinion is, and it’s easy for me to say that he don’t need any more money. Easy for me to say,” Foxworth admitted. “Maybe he does want some more money. I’m not going to begrudge anybody for wanting more money, and he can probably get more money. But, I think what’s more valuable to him right now and what should be, in my mind, is rewriting the end of his career.

“Because the end of his career is going to be the lasting taste we have in our mouth. Because it was such an enormous, sloppy, embarrassing mess. Most quarterbacks, [at] the end of their career, are playing poorly… But for him, he ended it in such a publicly bad way that I think it would really benefit him to go somewhere else and kind of makeover his image. There’s risk there, but I think it’s the best situation to do it.”

“If I’m Aaron Rodgers, I would go play for the Vikings for FREE…I think it would really benefit him to go somewhere else and make over his image.” – @Foxworth24 Much more in today’s new episode: https://t.co/Hk7KGxz2RK pic.twitter.com/YfqtCsP4d3 — The Domonique Foxworth Show (@FoxworthShow) March 17, 2025

To Foxworth’s point, Rodgers has earned $380 million over his 20-year NFL career, so it’s safe to say the financial terms of his next contract won’t be the deciding factor in where he lands.

Rodgers has been vocal about what he wants from his next team: to “feel wanted” and to play for a contender, should he choose to return for a 21st season. The Minnesota Vikings certainly check one of those boxes, finishing with the second-best regular season record in the NFC last year.

As for Foxworth’s comment about Rodgers stepping away from his regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, it turns out the New York Jets requested this before parting ways with him. But it was more of a suggestion and less of an ultimatum.

Who knows, maybe the Vikings will want Rodgers to agree to skip appearances on The Pat McAfee Show before they finalize a deal. Or perhaps Rodgers is simply taking his time — something the media has been quick to criticize him for lately.

Only time will tell whether Rodgers decides to sign with the Vikings, the Steelers, the Giants, or potentially none of the above and opts to retire. But one thing is clear: Foxworth strongly believes the Vikings are the ideal destination for Rodgers to reshape his public image.