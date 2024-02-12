Screen grab: Get Up

Despite a sluggish start, Super Bowl LVIII wound up being a game for the ages. But the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t without controversy, as it marked the first Super Bowl to utilize the NFL’s new postseason overtime rules.

As opposed to the regular season, in which the team that receives the ball first in overtime can end the game by scoring a touchdown on its first possession, both teams are guaranteed at least one possession in overtime in the playoffs. First instituted in 2022, the new rules came in response to complaints about postseason games ending in overtime without both teams getting an opportunity to touch the ball.

While there are arguments to be made for the team that wins the coin toss receiving or kicking the ball to start overtime, many believed that the 49ers should have deferred to the Chiefs so that they would have known whether they needed to score a touchdown or a field goal once they got their guaranteed possession. San Francisco, however, ultimately opted to receive the ball and wound up kicking a field goal, only to have Kansas City drive down the field and score the game-winning touchdown on the ensuing possession.

While 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended his decision — one that’s largely supported by analytics — by stating that he wanted his team to have the third possession of overtime (which wound up never happening), his players didn’t appear to be on the same page. Throughout the postgame press conferences, multiple San Francisco players admitted to not knowing the differences in the postseason’s overtime rules, with some admitting that they thought they were the same as the regular season’s.

“I didn’t even realize that the playoff rules were different in overtime,” 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “I assumed you just want the ball because you score a touchdown and win. But I guess that’s not the case. I don’t totally know the strategy there.”

Juszczyk went on to admit that the San Francisco coaches didn’t discuss the differences between the regular season and postseason overtime rules with the players.

Upon hearing Juszczyk’s comments, ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth had the same reaction that many likely had.

“Lie!” the former NFL defensive back said on Monday morning’s episode of Get Up. “What are y’all doing?”

Added Jeff Saturday: “Don’t ever overshare in life.”

Domonique Foxworth has some advice for the 49ers players who admitted they didn't know the new overtime rules: "Lie. What are y'all doing?" pic.twitter.com/IVM8KlvrTe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

To Foxworth and Saturday’s point, it’s one thing to not know the rules. But it’s another thing to admit you didn’t know the rules, which ultimately played a sizable role in your team losing the Super Bowl.

In defense of Juszczyk — who wasn’t the only 49ers player to make such admission — he was offering the kind of honesty we typically ask for from our athletes. But in doing so, he seemingly revealed that San Francisco was largely unprepared for the situation, especially in contrast to Kansas City’s approach.