The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t wrap their 2024 season with a Super Bowl victory, but it appears the team — and its fans — will at least get a docuseries out of it.

ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports announced Friday they’re developing a six-episode docuseries on the Chiefs. According to a media release, the series will cover “the franchise’s indelible and distinctive place in the NFL’s landscape for over more than six decades.” So expect shoutouts to Chiefs legends such as Len Dawson, Bobby Bell, Tony Gonzalez, Super Bowl-winning coach Hank Stram, and founder Lamar Hunt.

But the real treat, as with most sports docuseries these days, will be behind-the-scenes access to the players, coaches, and executives. The series was filmed throughout the 2024 season and followed players on and off the field.

The series is produced by Words + Pictures, in association with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, 2PM Productions, and Foolish Club Studios, involving many of the creative talents behind ESPN’s acclaimed The Last Dance.

Connor Schell, executive producer and founder of Words + Pictures, called the docuseries a “remarkable opportunity” to chronicle the franchise.

“No team in sports has been more captivating over the last decade than the Kansas City Chiefs,” Schell said (via ESPN). “To get the chance to go behind-the-scenes of the team’s modern-day dynasty with its signature stars, and weave that story together with the Chiefs’ history and incomparable legacy of Lamar Hunt, whose imprint on the club and the league is still felt every Sunday, is a remarkable opportunity.”

“ESPN and Disney+ know that sports fans are interested in stories that take them beyond the X’s and O’s, and this series will explore the legacy of the Chiefs franchise while also showcasing the emotional highs and lows of building a championship-winning team,” ESPN president of content Burke Magnus said. “From the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes to the leadership of Andy Reid and the passion of Chiefs Kingdom, this project will showcase the drama, intensity, and heart that make this team a global phenomenon.”

The series won’t have the happy ending producers might have hoped for, as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX. Still, this team has already stamped its place in NFL history, and is overdue for such a tribute series.