On Thursday, Disney had their investor day and announced a whole host of new films, shows, and various other features for its streaming platforms. ESPN+ was included in the fray, and various updates were announced (but probably got overshadowed by the announcement of the SEC deal and/or people freaking out about Star Wars stuff).

First, a small technical detail: ESPN+ content is being folded into Hulu (presumably as a subscription-based add-on, like with Showtime, Starz, and various other packages within Hulu). The standalone app will still exist, but you won’t need to jump from Hulu to ESPN+ or vice versa if you want to watch content in the other app.

Starting early next year, ESPN+ and all of its programming will become available for viewing directly within the @Hulu interface. Users can sign up or enjoy existing ESPN+ subscriptions without ever having to leave the Hulu app! — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Now, the meat and potatoes.

A new morning highlights show is coming to ESPN+.

Beginning in January, a new daily morning program on ESPN+ will recap the previous night’s sports action and go deep on news, highlights, and trending topics. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

This will apparently just be SportsNation “reimagined.”

Stephen A Smith is getting a new studio show.

In January, ESPN+ is launching an exclusive new studio show featuring @stephenasmith. pic.twitter.com/cldylHjBrA — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

A nine-part docuseries called Man in the Arena will launch, featuring Tom Brady discussing his path to each of his nine Super Bowls.

Coming to ESPN+ in 2021, Man in the Arena is a nine-part docu-series built around @TomBrady’s first-hand account of the journey to each of his nine Super Bowls. pic.twitter.com/R0kVL0jEL1 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Peyton’s Places is getting a third season next fall, and is being expanded into baseball, soccer, and combat sports, with those editions hosted by David Ortiz, Abby Wambach, and Ronda Rousey, respectively. Eli Manning will also host a football version, though it’s unclear whether this will be in place of his brother or in addition.

Peyton’s Places is back – & growing! Produced with @NFLFilms, Season 2 is available now on ESPN+ & Season 3 is coming Fall 2021. Plus the show is expanding to tell the stories of other sports with series hosted by @davidortiz ⚾️, @AbbyWambach ⚽️, @RondaRousey 🥊 & @EliManning 🏈. pic.twitter.com/1abs2dlcD6 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

In Disney+ sports news, Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham will star in a series called The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers continues the legacy of hockey’s finest fowls. 🏒 The series picks up where the films left off. Emilio Estevez returns as Gordon Bombay and @thelaurengraham is joining the flock. Coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/r6JwLDYzmx — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, and John Stamos star in a high school basketball-centric series called Big Shot.

Big Shot is a celebration of girl power, set in the world of high school basketball. 🏀 Starring @JohnStamos, @YNB, and @JessalynGilsig, Big Shot packs in big fun. Coming soon to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2CfOMOmXba — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Original films based on the lives of Giannis Antetokoumpo, Keanon Lowe, and Chris Paul are in the works.

Just announced: three new Original Movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul (@CP3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34), and @KeanonLowe, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dEzbhNmLkX — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

That sure is a lot of sports-centric stuff. However, and I hate to be a buzzkill, none of it interests me all that much. Maybe you disagree, but the last things I need in my life is more Stephen A Smith, more Tom Brady, and more Peyton Manning.