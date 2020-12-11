Stephen A. Smith commenting on the vulture that hit his office window.
On Thursday, Disney had their investor day and announced a whole host of new films, shows, and various other features for its streaming platforms. ESPN+ was included in the fray, and various updates were announced (but probably got overshadowed by the announcement of the SEC deal and/or people freaking out about Star Wars stuff).

First, a small technical detail: ESPN+ content is being folded into Hulu (presumably as a subscription-based add-on, like with Showtime, Starz, and various other packages within Hulu). The standalone app will still exist, but you won’t need to jump from Hulu to ESPN+ or vice versa if you want to watch content in the other app.

Now, the meat and potatoes.

A new morning highlights show is coming to ESPN+.

This will apparently just be SportsNation “reimagined.”

Stephen A Smith is getting a new studio show.

A nine-part docuseries called Man in the Arena will launch, featuring Tom Brady discussing his path to each of his nine Super Bowls.

Peyton’s Places is getting a third season next fall, and is being expanded into baseball, soccer, and combat sports, with those editions hosted by David Ortiz, Abby Wambach, and Ronda Rousey, respectively. Eli Manning will also host a football version, though it’s unclear whether this will be in place of his brother or in addition.

In Disney+ sports news, Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham will star in a series called The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, and John Stamos star in a high school basketball-centric series called Big Shot.

Original films based on the lives of Giannis Antetokoumpo, Keanon Lowe, and Chris Paul are in the works.

That sure is a lot of sports-centric stuff. However, and I hate to be a buzzkill, none of it interests me all that much. Maybe you disagree, but the last things I need in my life is more Stephen A Smith, more Tom Brady, and more Peyton Manning.

