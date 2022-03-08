Dick Vitale at his 2021 gala.
On Tuesday, ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shared some welcome news. Vitale tweeted that his most recent scan indicates that “no cancer is showing.”

In October, Vitale revealed a diagnosis of lymphoma. He returned to emotionally call several games, but after a diagnosis of dysplasia on his vocal cords, Vitale pulled himself off the air. He had surgery on his vocal cords in February, and was released from the hospital following a successful post-op evaluation.

