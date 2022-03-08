On Tuesday, ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shared some welcome news. Vitale tweeted that his most recent scan indicates that “no cancer is showing.”

OMG ALL THE PRAYERS many of u have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing. I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby ! pic.twitter.com/HS2yI3wgpB

— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2022