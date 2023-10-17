Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Dick Vitale has been dealing with a lot of health issues in recent years, but it’s pretty obvious that he’s not done fighting.

The 84-year-old college basketball icon shared a video with Tampa Bay Times reporter Joey Knight on Monday in which he spoke publicly for the first time in seven months as he dealt with vocal cord cancer.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to speak,” Vitale said. “I’m gonna do it in moderation for the next couple weeks … I’m emotional. I’m excited. I didn’t speak, you gotta understand, for seven months. You’re the first people hearing my voice in a long, long time.”

He also used the opportunity as a way to share that he plans to return to the broadcast booth on November 28 for the game between Miami and Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

“I hope and pray that I can be there,” Vitale said regarding the Miami-Kentucky game. “I plan on being there. … I plan on being in moderation up until that time. I love all of you and thank all of you for your prayers. … It’s been tough, but I just say have faith and think positive.”

The video also shifted to Dr. Steven Zeitels, director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Laryngeal Surgery and Voice Rehabilitation. Dr. Zeitels shares that Vitale’s radiotherapy has gone “remarkably well” and that his “tissues have all healed.”

“At this point, he can start using his voice,” he said. “He’ll see how long it takes to recover. We had planned to look under the microscope in the operating room [Tuesday], but it looks so terrific that we are going to wait on that because I see no evidence of the cancer whatsoever.

“Given the remarkable recovery he’s had in the last few weeks, the best pathway now is patience, and let’s see how Dick can heal himself and get back to what he loves to do.”

That’s great news for Vitale and his family and great news for college basketball fans who want to see the legendary ESPN. broadcaster courtside again soon.

Vitale previously had to fight melanoma and Lymphoma and had announced that he was cancer-free this past April before the vocal cord announcement.

[Joey Knight, NY Post]