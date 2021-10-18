On Monday, ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale revealed in an essay that he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma. This summer, the 82-year old revealed he was diagnosed with melanoma and had surgery to remove the cancer.

In the essay, Vitale said he plans on working while undergoing six months of chemo.

The plan is to treat my lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. The medical experts tell me it has a 90-percent cure rate. They say I can continue to work so I will have to manage my work schedule around my chemo schedule as they will monitor my test results along the way.

Vitale’s work with the V Foundation is well known, as is his passion for raising funds to research pediatric cancer.

AA’s thoughts are with Vitale and his family.

