Dick Vitale asks for your support during the press conference at the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, Friday evening May 7, 2021. Photo Credit: THOMAS BENDER/SARASOTA HERALD-TRIBUNE/USA TODAY NETWORK

Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale’s return to the airwaves after a two-year hiatus due to multiple cancer diagnoses has been one of the most heartwarming stories in the sport this year.

To celebrate his comeback, Vitale is set to receive a prestigious honor from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

During the call of Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Louisville Cardinals, Vitale shared that he had recently received a call from a spokesperson for the Basketball Writers Association. The news? He will be the 2025 recipient of the Dean Smith Award.

“Let me say this: I am so honored,” said Vitale. “They called me the other day. I am going to be the recipient of the Dean Smith Award by the Basketball Writers of America. That really is special. I’m going to go up there in April in St. Louis.”

During the ACC Tournament final, Dick Vitale shared that he will receive the Dean Smith Award in April. pic.twitter.com/UhAueRtrId — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2025

The Dean Smith Award, created in 2015 in honor of the legendary late North Carolina head coach Dean Smith, is annually presented to “an individual in college basketball who embodies the spirit and values of Coach Smith.”

Given the response Vitale has received from colleagues, coaches and players since his return to broadcasting, it’s hard to argue that anyone embodies the spirit of college basketball more than Vitale does.

Near the end of his final broadcast of the season on Saturday, Vitale’s emotions were palpable as he reflected on the challenges he had overcome to triumphantly return to college basketball. He was visibly moved, signing off for the last time, acknowledging the journey that led him back to the game he loves.

“I pray and hope that I can be back next year and maybe even better. And I hope and pray my doctor really helps me with my voice,” Vitale said.

An emotional Dick Vitale shares a parting message at the end of the final game he’ll call this season. “It’s been like, to me, a miracle, really, to sit here with you guys. I can’t tell you how much you meant to me. It’s been unbelievable…Cancer sucks.” pic.twitter.com/30Iay7kLl2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2025

What the future holds for Vitale in the 2025-26 college basketball season remains to be seen. However, what’s clear is that he will be justly honored for his contributions to the sport this season, which is greatly deserved in the eyes of many.