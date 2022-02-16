Famed ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has battled both lymphoma and vocal cord dysplasia over the past few months, with the latter condition leading to him announcing he’d have to take first a few weeks, then the rest of this season off. The move to take off the rest of the season was prompted by his doctor telling him he needed vocal cord surgery, and Vitale underwent that surgery Tuesday. Vitale has been consistently updating his fans and the college basketball world on how things are going for him through his Twitter account, and he sent out the news Tuesday night that his doctor was pleased with the surgery results, although overnight monitoring will be needed:

Surgery was challenging/Dr Zeitels said I will be in heavy soreness for a week. Dr Z said it was a 3 hr Surgery . He felt that he was able to get done what he wanted to do . Must stay overnight at Mass General Hospital to monitor the situation . @jksports @amyuf @ESPNPR — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 15, 2022

Sorry due to discomfort from surgery I I’ll be limited on social media . Love ALL of u that have sent me ??? & ❤️❤️❤️ It was a 3 hr surgery Dr Zeitels said was tough but got what he needed vs Dysplasia & ulcerated lesions / must do 4 week voice rest .@ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/uDjfbGXmzU — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 16, 2022

Vitale’s post led to a lot of people sending him further expressions of support. And it’s good to hear that the surgery seemed to go well. Hopefully his recovery will be smooth and he’ll be able to return to ESPN’s airwaves in time for the next college basketball season.

[Dick Vitale on Twitter]