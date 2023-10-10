Credit: The Topeka Capital-Journal

This past July, Dick Vitale revealed that he had been diagnosed with vocal cord cancer — his third cancer diagnosis since 2021.

With the college basketball season on the horizon, the sport’s most prominent analyst took to social media to provide an update on his health.

“I have not spoken since June – this week will play a big role as to my vocal cord cancer status,” Vitale wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. “Will have 2 scopes within the next 5 days to determine if the 35 Radiation treatments wiped out the cancer. hope I can get get back on @espn.”

The 84-year-old Vitale also shared a video of his return to ESPN last November following a battle with lymphoma.

While it remains to be see what the results of the scopes show, it’s an encouraging sign that Vitale is still hopeful that he’ll be returning to ESPN broadcasts this season. Prior to Tuesday, Dickie V’s most recent update came in early September, when he revealed that he had completed radiation.

At the time of his diagnosis in July, the former Detroit head coach vowed to “fight like hell” to get back to college basketball broadcasts this season. All indications are that Vitale has done just that and here’s to hoping that the results of his scopes allow him to make another triumphant return.

