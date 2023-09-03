The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster Dick Vitale were pleased to announce that the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala has raised over $5 million for pediatric cancer research. Held on May 7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, the Gala hosted supporters and celebrities to further groundbreaking advancements in childhood cancer research. Flsar 050921 Sp Gala 13

Dick Vitale recently completed radiation treatment for vocal cord cancer that struck the beloved broadcaster.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Vitale “hopes 35 radiation treatments for vocal cord cancer allow him to return to the microphone.” He finished his final treatment on Friday at Sarasota Memorial Radiation Oncology Center, the report said, noting he has to rest his voice now for the next six weeks.

Vitale will need to undergo a scope within the next 2-3 weeks, according to the report, for the next phase of his treatment. All told, according to both his wife Lorraine and the doctors who’ve worked with him, Vitale is taking things in stride.

In July, he announced that he was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer. This diagnosis unfortunately came over a year after the venerable sports broadcaster revealed he had been cancer-free. At the time of his diagnosis in July, Vitale said he planned to “fight like hell” in order to call games this coming college basketball season.

Vitale is a true ambassador for college basketball, and his unbridled passion for the game has made him beloved all over. He has been a mainstay for ESPN and its college basketball coverage for decades. We wish Dick Vitale the best of luck in his treatments and hope he can come back to the booth and to the sport he loves.

[Sarasota Herald-Tribune]