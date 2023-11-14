The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster Dick Vitale were pleased to announce that the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala has raised over $5 million for pediatric cancer research. Held on May 7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, the Gala hosted supporters and celebrities to further groundbreaking advancements in childhood cancer research. Flsar 050921 Sp Gala 13

Echoing the good news that legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shared last month, ESPN released a statement Monday saying that he is cancer-free following his latest health battle. However, they also clarified some specifics around Vitale’s eventual return to the airwaves.

Due to his treatment’s impact on his vocal cords and throat, the 84-year-old will not be able to make his season broadcasting debut at the end of November as he had previously hoped.

“While I’m disappointed with the latest developments, I remain hopeful,” Vitale said. “The cancer is gone, which is amazing news, yet the impact of the treatments has taken its toll on my voice and requires more healing.”

After being diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July, Vitale immediately started treatments and was advised to rest his voice indefinitely.

While Vitale would love to be on the sidelines, he knows he has to listen to his doctors.

“With the season started, I am jumping out of my shoes to be back in the college basketball arenas, calling the game I love and being around so many great colleagues and fans. I have to listen to the medical experts, who have been so good to me, and with some more rest, I know I will be back for my 45th season. I’ve been so touched by the amazing response I’ve received,” the Basketball Hall of Famer said.

Vitale first underwent vocal cord surgery in early 2022. He made his return to broadcasting in November 2022 before the latest setback.

[ESPN]