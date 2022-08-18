Dick Vitale announced on Wednesday that he's cancer free
The college basketball world has rallied around longtime ESPN commentator Dick Vitale as he’s battled cancer. On Wednesday, he was given fantastic news. The cancer that had been in remission was now gone. Vitale is cancer-free.

There’s no greater source than the man himself, who gleefully made the announcement in Twitter.

The college basketball world was gleeful at Vitale’s announcement.

Vitale’s battle with cancer has been an emotional one. At the ESPYs in July, Vitale was named the recipient of the 2022 Jimmy V Award, an award named after his longtime friend and former North Carolina State basketball coach, Jim Valvano, who passed away from cancer in 1993. Vitale has also long been heavily involved in the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Vitale had undergone surgery for melanoma in August of 2021. The following October, doctors found lymphoma.

The 83-year-old has been calling college basketball games with ESPN since 1979 and has emerged as college basketball’s most prominent voice. While he did call games during the 2021-22 season, Vitale announced in January that he wouldn’t call any more games for the rest of the season. At the time, Vitale expressed optimism that he’d be back calling games for the 2022-23 season.

When Vitale does return to the broadcast booth, expect a lot of emotion from everyone around.

