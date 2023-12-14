The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster Dick Vitale were pleased to announce that the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala has raised over $5 million for pediatric cancer research. Held on May 7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, the Gala hosted supporters and celebrities to further groundbreaking advancements in childhood cancer research. Flsar 050921 Sp Gala 13

In his own words, Christmas came early for ESPN’s Dick Vitale.

Doctors diagnosed the venerable college basketball commentator with cancer earlier this year. But on Thursday, Vitale emerged with fantastic news: He’s now cancer-free.

Vitale broke the news of his good health on X, the popular website formerly known as Twitter.

“Santa Claus came early for me & my family,” Vitale said. “Just was on the phone with Dr. Rick Brown (my oncologist), Dr. Ken Meredith (bloodwork). They gave me super news that the PET SCAN was clean (NO CANCER) & my bloodwork was all very good. TO many of you I send [heart emojis, read: love] & THANK YOU for ur [prayer emojis, read: prayers]!”

Santa Claus came early for me & my family . Just was on the phone with Dr Rick Brown ( my oncologist ) Dr Ken Meredith ( bloodwork ) They gave me super news that the PET SCAN was clean (NO CANCER ) & my bloodwork was all very good .To many of you I send ❤️❤️❤️ & THANK YOU for ur… — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 14, 2023

Vitale’s news brightened the mood among his peers in the sports media world. Plenty chimed in to keep the good vibes going:

Best news ever! — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) December 14, 2023

Awesome baby! — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 14, 2023

Yes! Best news of the year! Love you, DV! ❤️? — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) December 14, 2023

AWESOME BABY! WITH A CAPITAL A! https://t.co/Ru1jY5CV20 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 14, 2023

You. Love. To. See. It. https://t.co/pM2aYJMtAP — Eye On College Basketball Podcast (@EyeOnCBBPodcast) December 14, 2023

In July, Vitale revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer: A form of lymphoma and vocal cord dysplasia. Vitale battled this form of cancer for the last five months and it took its toll on the longtime sportscaster. ESPN, his longtime employer, released a statement last month saying he would need time to heal as his cancer dissipated.

Vitale has said that he plans to be in the broadcast booth again. When he does, he will be warmly met by his peers and fans. He has been a tremendous ambassador for college basketball and one of the sport’s most visible faces for nearly six decades.

[Dick Vitale]