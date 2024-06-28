Dick Vitale talks to Graham Bensinger in 2022. (In Depth with Graham Bensinger on YouTube.)

Just 10 days after sharing the happy news that there was no evidence of cancerous cells remaining in his body and that he was set to return to ESPN work in the fall, famed college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has revealed that a biopsy has found more cancerous cells. Vitale shared that update on X/Twitter Friday:

My report on the Biopsy of the Lymph Node in my neck has arrived & it is cancerous . With all the 🙏🙏🙏 I have received & the loving support of my family,friends & @espn colleagues I will win this battle .🙏🙏🙏 surgery on Tues. will be a success . Thanks for All the prayers. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 28, 2024

Support quickly poured in for Vitale from across the sports world:

We will continue to pray and you will continue to fight like you always do w support from so many. We love you! https://t.co/XL6dEYJTLo — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) June 28, 2024

We are all with you Dickie V ❤️ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) June 28, 2024

From one longtime cancer survivor to another, I’m rooting hard for you Dickie V — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 28, 2024

Prayers for Dickie V.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/rg7LrH1C36 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 28, 2024

My thoughts and prayers are out for you-you’ve got this! — Phil Giubileo (@philgpbp) June 28, 2024

Sending prayers to you Dickie V! God is with you. — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) June 28, 2024

Vitale is famed for his decades of work on college basketball for ESPN, where he’s been since the network’s first year, 1979. He turned 85 earlier this month, and has previously battled lymphoma, with that fight beginning in 2021. He also faced vocal cord dysplasia that year and beyond. 2022 saw him announce he was cancer-free from the lymphoma, but he hit further vocal cord issues last year, including a diagnosis of vocal cancer last July.

Vitale initially planned to return to the broadcast booth last November after cancer treatments. But while that month saw him announce that he was cancer-free, his broadcasting return was delayed thanks to ongoing vocal cord issues. This year saw him speak about the recovery progress he was making and how eager he was to get back to broadcasting, and earlier this month, he said he was set to get back in the booth this fall. But that timeline may take a step back after this latest news.

In addition to his work on broadcasts. Vitale is famed for the fundraising he’s done for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, and especially for pediatric cancer research. His 19th annual gala on that front this year brought in a record-setting $24.8 million (beating the previous year’s $12.5 million, also a record at that time). He also released a new book (with Scott Gleeson) titled Until My Last Breath: Fighting Cancer with My Young Heroes earlier this year, with that book covering both his fight against cancer and the fights of kids who have inspired him, and with proceeds there helping out the fund. Vitale told AA in 2021 (even before his recent health challenges) that those fundraising efforts are the most important thing for him these days:

“People wonder why I’m so obsessed, and I tell them ‘I’ve spoken at several funerals.’ I’ve spoken all over the country through the Washington Speakers Bureau for many years, corporate lineups, black-tie events, political banquets, you name it. The toughest speech ever, ever, is when a parent asks you to speak at a funeral for their child. …[Raising money to help sick kids] is not just a one-time thing, it’s the story of my life now.”

We send Vitale all the best wishes as he again battles cancer.

[Dick Vitale on X/Twitter]