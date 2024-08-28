Photo by Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

If there were any doubts that there would be any shortage of headlines about Deion Sanders ahead of Colorado’s season opener against North Dakota State on Thursday, there are none now. Not that there should be, but everyone and their mother has weighed in on Sanders and the University of Colorado’s decision to ban Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler from asking questions.

Sanders was called out by Paul Finebaum, Around the Horn panel members, Stephen A. Smith and more. But some came to his defense, like Matt Barnes, who shielded him from Finebaum’s pointed criticism earlier this week. And there was also Desmond Howard, who related the conversation to mental health while referencing what Sanders felt were personal attacks from Keeler, with labels such as “false prophet,” “Deposition Deion,” “Planet Prime,” and the “Bruce Lee of B.S.”

“When I first heard the story, the first thing that popped into my head was how we talk about protecting your mental health,” the ESPN College GameDay personality said via On3 Sports. “I don’t know if people realize that Deion Sanders is a human being who has spoken openly about trying to commit suicide before.

“So, when you have a person who is an advocate for mental health, who not only wants to protect his mental health, but the number one job of a coach is to protect the mental health of his players too because you always want to treat all of your players like they’re your sons.”

Despite the widespread criticism Sanders and Colorado have received, Howard’s viewpoint challenges the prevailing narrative. He argues that Sanders’ actions may be rooted in a desire to safeguard his mental health and that of his team.

That’s certainly a new lens through which to view this never-ending cycle of controversy. But there’s some perspective behind Howard’s offering a differing opinion from the prevailing one.

“So, with that being said, if Deion Sanders believes that this guy who is using words like ‘false prophet’ and things of that nature, which they seem kind of personal to me, and they decide to not answer questions from him anymore,” Howard continued. “I don’t have an issue with it because I think he has to do what he believes [is] best suited for his own mental health and the mental health of his players.”

While Howard’s colleagues at the Worldwide Leader, Adam Schefter and Stephen A. Smith, among others, have argued that Colorado’s public announcement was unnecessary and could have led to more negative publicity, Howard doesn’t think the silent treatment would’ve been the right approach to send a message.

“So, the one thing I saw Schefter say, and I saw Stephen A. say too, was that they shouldn’t have made an announcement, but it’s going to come out anyway because people are going to notice that you’re not taking this one individual’s questions,” said Howard. “So, as opposed to deal with all of that down the road, maybe two or three weeks later when it’s been noticeable that you haven’t answered this one reporter’s questions, you can put it out there now so everybody knows.

“So, a month from now, or you make the statement today, if you’re not gonna answer his questions, let him know, ‘We’re not gonna answer your questions because we need to protect our coach’s mental health and our players’ mental health and we don’t think you’re good for them in that situation.'”

