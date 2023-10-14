Credit: ESPN

If there was one thing we all knew was going to be true, it’s that when College GameDay showed up at the University of Washington on Saturday, there were going to be a lot of Penix puns.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a Heisman hopeful and is leading the 5-0 Huskies into a huge Pac-12 showdown against the 5-0 Oregon Ducks.

Given his last name and what it looks like and sounds like, it wasn’t a question of whether or not there would be some pun-tastic signs, but how many.

Puns about Penix’s name aren’t new. In fact, the QB started selling “BI9 PENIX ENERGY” shirts last year, making use of his last name and the very obvious innuendo.

GameDay analyst Desmond Howard took things up a notch when, after showing clips from an interview he did with the Washington signal-caller, he decided to bring that “Big Penix Energy” to live TV, with a special pronunciation on that last name to really drive the impact home.

Desmond Howard went there with a very lively "Big Penix Energy" chant on GameDay… although there was something new about the way he pronounced "Penix." pic.twitter.com/62WSWVP1MX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 14, 2023

“He’s dealt with a lot of adversity to get here. He’s grateful to be Washington’s quarterback. And they know that every time he takes the field, he’s gonna bring that Big Penix Energy! He’s gonna bring that Big Penix Energy! He’s gonna bring that Big Penix Energy! That’s right, Harry,” Howard said to Harry the Husky who was flanking him.

Heck of a way to start your morning.

[ESPN]