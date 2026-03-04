Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

MLB game analyst David Ross is back at ESPN after seven years away from the network.

The journeyman catcher, who won two World Series last decade, joined the ESPN broadcast of a World Baseball Classic exhibition game on Tuesday to announce the move. The network confirmed the move during Ross’s appearance.

“I’m so pumped to be back,” Ross said. “The ESPN family has been special to me, and I can’t wait to watch some more baseball, be more involved.”

Ross joined the Worldwide Leader shortly after winning the World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, his second ring after also playing with the victorious Boston Red Sox in 2013. During his first go-round, Ross worked ESPN’s weekday MLB games while also appearing on Baseball Tonight, Get Up, and SportsCenter.

Shortly after signing an extension with ESPN, Ross was hired to manage the Cubs, a post he occupied for four seasons. The team largely disappointed during his tenure, leading to his dismissal in 2023. Currently, Ross is serving as a bullpen manager for Team USA at the WBC.

The network’s baseball coverage has changed dramatically since Ross left. Baseball Tonight was reduced to a weekly show leading into Sunday Night Baseball. With NBC taking those game rights, the future of the studio show is unclear.

For the next three seasons, ESPN and ABC will split rights to 30 MLB telecasts. Most will air on ESPN during the week, along with a select handful of weekend day games on ABC.

The lead MLB broadcast team at ESPN last season included Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, and David Cone. This offseason, Cone left ESPN due to scheduling difficulties around the weekday package. Others, including Doug Glanville, Jessica Mendoza, Ben McDonald, and Todd Frazier, have recently called games for ESPN.

Earlier in the week, Ross joined The Pat McAfee Show live from Phoenix. In its announcement, ESPN said Ross would call games and work in the studio.