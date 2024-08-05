Credit: ESPN

As ESPN gears up for football coverage, the network has made a litany of signings in recent weeks.

The Worldwide Leader announced Ben Solak’s and Steve Addazio‘s additions last week, and ESPN is still in the process of adding or retaining more talent.

The network announced Monday that it signed sports betting reporter David Purdum to a multi-year contract renewal. As the network continues to focus on that medium, Purdum becomes the second talent to ink an extension in the past few weeks, joining Omar Raja, formerly of House of Highlights.

Purdum, a decade-long ESPN veteran, has since been rewarded with a contract renewal that allows him to continue reporting on all aspects of the sports betting industry. His role already encompasses business, odds, industry features, and more, which he’ll reprise moving forward.

Here’s more from ESPN and Purdum on Monday’s announcement:

“David is a well-established, well-respected reporter, who has done a great job covering the sports betting industry for ESPN, especially during the unprecedented growth of the space since 2018,” said Scott Clark, Vice President, Fantasy & Betting Content. “He has anchored our sports betting editorial coverage, and we’re excited to have him continuing that for years to come.” Said Purdum, “In my eyes, ESPN remains the perfect platform to cover the wild world of sports betting, something I’ve been blessed to do for the last 10 years. The future is going to be even more fascinating, as the fledgling American betting market continues to mature into what most experts believe will be one of the largest in the world. I can’t wait to tell the stories along the way.”

In the press release announcing his extension, ESPN lauded how Purdum has been a leading voice in the sports betting industry since 2008.

Some recent work includes Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James’ and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes’ impact on betting markets, and works closely with the investigative team on all big betting stories. Stories included the Alabama baseball and former NBA player Jontay Porter betting scandals, Detroit Lions player suspensions, Iowa and Iowa State wagering investigations, and many more. He has also worked with ESPN’s Outside the Lines on a number of projects.

With Purdum’s extension, ESPN’s commitment to providing comprehensive sports betting coverage is at an all-time high.

