Since joining the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball crew before the 2022 MLB season, it’s been very rare for analyst David Cone to miss a game.

Cone will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, however. The 61-year-old former pitcher posted Sunday afternoon to his X account that he wouldn’t be on hand for the finale in the Bronx because he’s dealing with an illness.

Yankees and Red Sox on @espn Sunday Night Baseball tonight! Unfortunately, I’m under the weather and won’t be able to join Karl, Eduardo and Buster in the booth tonight. I will be watching and commenting on here during the game. I hope to be back soon. #SundayNightBaseball — David Cone (@dcone36) July 7, 2024

“Yankees and Red Sox on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball tonight! Unfortunately, I’m under the weather and won’t be able to join Karl, Eduardo, and Buster in the booth tonight. I will be watching and commenting on here during the game. I hope to be back soon,” Cone noted in his post.

As Cone also noted, if you miss seeing his takes during the game, he will provide them on his X account while Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, and Buster Olney hold down the fort at Yankee Stadium.

There is no Sunday Night Baseball next week as MLB chose to keep the evening open to assist with All-Star Game travel. The next broadcast will be July 21 at Dodger Stadium when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox.

[David Cone on X]