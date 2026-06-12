Credit: ESPN

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand has been all over ESPN’s plans for who will call their eight non-Monday Night Football games this upcoming season. In his latest report, it sounds like it’s not a question of who, but which announcers.

Marchand reported Thursday that ESPN is “zeroing in” on splitting those games between play-by-play broadcasters Dave Pasch and Bob Wischusen, and that Chris Fowler would no longer be calling NFL games for the network but would remain ESPN’s No. 1 college football voice.

The Athletic’s NFL insider previously reported in May that Pasch “had the inside track” for the gig, but that Wischusen and other announcers were in the mix.

Marchand initially reported in April that ESPN was looking to mix up its secondary booth this season, as the slate they’ll have will include a lot of international games, which would be hard for the current booth of Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick, all of whom have assignments that keep them stateside. Marchand has previously noted that the trio could reappear “for a game here and there.”

Pasch, who has been with ESPN and ABC since 2003, has become a dependable voice, primarily calling NBA, men’s and women’s college basketball, and college football games.

Wischusen has been a play-by-play voice on ESPN and ABC’s college basketball and football telecasts since 2005 and has been the radio play-by-play voice for the New York Jets since 2022.

Marchand says both Pasch and Wischusen would continue calling college football games on ESPN when they are not calling NFL games.

As for who Pasch and Wischusen would be calling these games with, Marchand said that ESPN is still looking to add color commentator to the list of Jason Kelce’s many roles, but “he is unlikely to call all the games.” Kurt Warner and Riddick are reportedly in the running to fill in the gaps.