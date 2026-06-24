Brock Osweiler (L) and Dave Flemming on a Nov. 8, 2025 broadcast. (ESPN.)

When Dave Flemming called Monday’s Braves-Padres game alongside Eduardo Perez and Jessica Mendoza, it was presented as the end of his run calling MLB for ESPN. Awful Announcing has learned it was the end of his run at ESPN altogether.

Flemming is no longer with the Worldwide Leader, with Monday’s game marking the official conclusion of his 16-year tenure at the network, as the longtime play-by-play voice steps back from his various roles at ESPN to spend more time with his family.

Flemming originally joined ESPN as a college basketball play-by-play voice in 2010 and built one of the more quietly impressive broadcasting portfolios at the network over the following 16 years. He called Saturday college football on ABC and ESPN alongside analyst Brock Osweiler and reporter Stormy Buonantony, covered golf majors, and handled MLB games across the network’s various platforms.

In our 2025 college football announcer rankings, the Flemming/Osweiler booth ranked 8th out of 25 teams with a 2.61 grade — the highest percentage of A/B/C votes of any team outside the top five — as readers called him “massively underrated,” “outstanding,” and someone who “always well-prepared and flows with the game.”

Outside of ESPN, Flemming is also part of the illustrious group of San Francisco Giants announcers, predominantly on the radio with Jon Miller, but also calling games on television. He’s also served as a substitute announcer on Golden State Warriors radio broadcasts and called Stanford football play-by-play for six seasons.

Flemming had also already begun making inroads elsewhere. He was added to NBC’s Sunday Leadoff rotation in May, joining Matt Vasgersian as a second play-by-play voice for the package on NBC and Peacock, and has since called several games for the network, including this Sunday’s Athletics-Angels game alongside Dallas Braden, Mark Gubicza, and John Fanta.

2025 AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz and Breakout Shortstop Zach Neto Headline Athletics-Angels Divisional Matchup on MLB Sunday Leadoff This Sunday, June 28, at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN! Dave Flemming to Call Athletics-Angels Alongside Former Athletics Pitcher Dallas… pic.twitter.com/WHwCIDo3gJ — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) June 23, 2026

Whether Flemming becomes a more regular part of NBC’s broadcaster stable going forward remains unclear. NBC holds rights to college football, college basketball, and golf — all properties Flemming has called extensively — alongside its baseball packages headlined by Jason Benetti, who told the Sports Media Watch Podcast earlier this month that his own role beyond Sunday Night Baseball at the network is still being sorted out. Right now, it remains to be seen if Flemming’s NBC work is a one-off or the beginning of something more permanent