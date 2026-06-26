Credit: PDC

There’s nothing in the world of sports quite like darts. And now it’s going to have the largest platform possible on American sports television in a new deal with ESPN.

The Professional Darts Corporation announced a “new era for darts in the USA” on Thursday as the world’s premier darts circuit is bringing its biggest events to ESPN.

The deal will see ESPN2 and ESPN+ provide extensive coverage of four majors including the World Championship, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, and Grand Slam of Darts. The deal starts this weekend with the US Darts Masters invitational tournament at Madison Square Garden.

A new era for darts in the USA 🇺🇸🎯 The PDC is delighted to announce a landmark broadcast partnership with @espn, bringing five of the sport’s biggest events to ESPN2 and ESPN+. 🗞️ https://t.co/pVwx2yjtbu pic.twitter.com/7GQitux0Na — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 25, 2026

It’s a great opportunity for the PDC to continue growth in the American market. It will be best if the series can get live coverage of its biggest events on ESPN2 as past television deals have often showed tournaments as replays at odd hours and coverage winidows.

The biggest star in darts is teenage sensation Luke “The Nuke” Littler, who has drawn some coverage stateside for his incredible exploits at such an early age. The world number one is already a two-time World Champion as he chases the impossible record title haul of Phil “The Power” Taylor. We know Pat McAfee is going to be excited about darts coming to ESPN as he’s been a fan of Littler for a while now. Maybe the World Championship at Ally Pally in London this coming December is a great idea for his next altcast.

But darts unlike any other sport build up their stars as larger than life personalities, each with their own nickname and entrance song like they are professional wrestlers walking into a WWE ring. The sport contains some truly unique characters. But when you add in the crowd engagement, the songs, and the commentary and it’s one of the most entertaining watches anywhere in sports. And hopefully the exposure on ESPN can help lift it to new heights in America.