One of the more important media figures who doesn’t always get a lot of discussion is Dany Garcia. Garcia, along with ex-husband Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (whose career she currently manages) and RedBird Capital, bought the XFL in 2020, and she’s played an important role in that league’s moves since (including their planned merger with the USFL). And now, ESPN Deportes is doing a feature on her, with Garcia tweeting out a preview of that Tuesday night ahead of its release on ESPN Wednesday morning:

Tomorrow at 7AM ET on ESPN ? I'm a bit overwhelmed to share ? that @espn is doing a sneak peak of the origins and breadth of my universe, adding colorful context to the many hats I wear. The @ESPNDeportes team shadowed me and my team over the past few months to be able to… pic.twitter.com/IIuldDY2De — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) October 4, 2023

As mentioned, that USFL merger talk is ongoing. And that certainly will be an interesting part of this documentary when it does come out. While Garcia has many notable business interests, her XFL work is perhaps most relevant to the sports world. And with that league undergoing so many changes, it will be notable to see how it’s discussed here.

Beyond that, it’s interesting to see an ESPN network covering Garcia in this depth. After all, ESPN parent Disney currently has the exclusive rights to the XFL. It’s unclear how that will play out around this proposed merger with the USFL, which is majority-owned by Fox Sports and broadcast by Fox and NBC. But there’s certainly still a broadcasting relationship between Disney and the XFL at the moment. And we’ll see how this feature on Garcia, from a network that broadcasts a league she partly owns, turns out.

