A screenshot of the final shot nearly going in to force overtime in Thursday's SEC Tournament matchup between Arkansas and Ole Miss. Photo Credit: SEC Network
Thursday’s SEC Tournament matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks provided fans with an action-packed play that came down to the final seconds. And on the call of the game, ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Dan Shulman nearly got ahead of himself when Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla made what ended up being a game-winning shot.

With 7.9 seconds left in the game and the game tied at 80-80, Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile stepped to the free-throw line to attempt to give the Razorbacks the lead.

Things didn’t go to plan, as Brazile would miss both free throw attempts, creating a last offensive possession for Ole Miss to win the game. This would result in Pedulla getting a clean look at a three-point shot with 1.4 seconds remaining.

On the call of Pedulla’s made shot, Shulman declared that the make meant that the game was over, screaming “ballgame” as it went in.

“Five seconds,” said Shulman as Pedulla crossed half-court. “Pedulla… Ballgame!”

Shulman would end up being right, as Pedulla’s shot did effectively end the game. But not before Arkansas got one last shot attempt as time expired, which nearly banked in from Jaylen Murray.

Naturally, a number of viewers tuning into the game quickly pointed out in posts on social media after the game how Shulman certainly got a bit lucky in this situation, considering how bad it would have looked had Murray’s game-tying three gone in.

Obviously, Murray’s shot just missing off the backboard meant that Shulman’s premature “ballgame” call was great in retrospect. But this close call is perhaps a reminder for Shulman and any other broadcaster out there throughout the upcoming NCAA Tournament not to say it’s over before it is truly over.

