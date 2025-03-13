Photo Credit: SEC Network

Thursday’s SEC Tournament matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks provided fans with an action-packed play that came down to the final seconds. And on the call of the game, ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Dan Shulman nearly got ahead of himself when Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla made what ended up being a game-winning shot.

With 7.9 seconds left in the game and the game tied at 80-80, Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile stepped to the free-throw line to attempt to give the Razorbacks the lead.

Things didn’t go to plan, as Brazile would miss both free throw attempts, creating a last offensive possession for Ole Miss to win the game. This would result in Pedulla getting a clean look at a three-point shot with 1.4 seconds remaining.

On the call of Pedulla’s made shot, Shulman declared that the make meant that the game was over, screaming “ballgame” as it went in.

“Five seconds,” said Shulman as Pedulla crossed half-court. “Pedulla… Ballgame!”

Shulman would end up being right, as Pedulla’s shot did effectively end the game. But not before Arkansas got one last shot attempt as time expired, which nearly banked in from Jaylen Murray.

OLE MISS GAME-WINNING 3 VS ARKANSAS IN THE SEC TOURNAMENT! Dan Shulman on the call for ESPN. 🏀🧅🎙️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/PYE75hJHo1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 13, 2025

Naturally, a number of viewers tuning into the game quickly pointed out in posts on social media after the game how Shulman certainly got a bit lucky in this situation, considering how bad it would have looked had Murray’s game-tying three gone in.

Dan Shulman with an elite call at the end of that Arkansas/Ole Miss game but he was very brave to call “BALLGAME!” with still 1.3 seconds left in a timeframe in a sport where anything can happen LOL — Ian Cameron (@bobanobets) March 13, 2025

Shulman with an earlyyyyy call considering he almost nailed that heave 😅 https://t.co/8wB0KNI7Qa — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) March 13, 2025

Awesome ending in Nashville at the #SECtournament ➡️ PxP Dan Shulman is great but he called “Ball Game!” when Arkansas almost tied it less than two seconds left. #ChampWeek #OleMiss #BuzzerBeater #SEC https://t.co/defwbkWGmE — Hotel Statler (@MuppetMediaTV) March 13, 2025

“Ballgame!” call by Shulman was nearly an all time @OldTakesExposed. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 13, 2025

God that Arkansas shot falling would’ve been hilarious after Shulman said “BALLGAME” 😂😂😂 — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) March 13, 2025

Obviously, Murray’s shot just missing off the backboard meant that Shulman’s premature “ballgame” call was great in retrospect. But this close call is perhaps a reminder for Shulman and any other broadcaster out there throughout the upcoming NCAA Tournament not to say it’s over before it is truly over.