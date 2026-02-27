Credit: ESPN

Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla have called wild Big 12 men’s college basketball games on ESPN all season, with “Big Monday” particularly bringing some classics. But, interestingly, they won’t be the ESPN broadcast duo for the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game this time around.

Ben Huddleston noted on X that Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the Big 12 title game for ESPN on Saturday, March 14, in Kansas City, before going to Nashville to call the SEC Tournament Championship Game for ESPN on Sunday, March 15.

A bit of a switch-up for ESPN’s MBB championships: Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the Big 12 Championship on Saturday in KC AND the SEC Championship in Nashville on Sunday. Ends a long run of Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla on the Big 12 call. — Ben Huddleston (@sportswithben1) February 26, 2026

Huddleston was told later on Thursday night by a Big 12 source that Sciambi and Fraschilla will still call the early-round games for ESPN, and Fraschilla will call the championship for ESPN Radio.

A Big 12 source tells me Sciambi/Fraschilla will be on the call for early-round games in KC, and that Fraschilla will call the final for ESPN Radio. https://t.co/kI5cB4QjbO — Ben Huddleston (@sportswithben1) February 27, 2026

No word yet on the ACC. Shulman/Bilas called the SEC final last year, displacing Ravech/Dykes, and leaving O’Brien/Alexander on the ACC. I wonder if there is a baseball component behind these changes. — Ben Huddleston (@sportswithben1) February 26, 2026

Sciambi is also the play-by-play voice of the Chicago Cubs for Marquee Sports Network, but the regular season doesn’t begin until March 26, and he’s missed time with the Cubs to call major events for ESPN in the past, so it’s unlikely that played into ESPN’s decision.

It’s more likely because ESPN wants to go with its college basketball A-team as much as possible, and with College GameDay going to Kansas City that Saturday anyway. The Big 12 announced on Thursday that College GameDay would go to Kansas City on March 14, and in the press release, confirmed the Shulman-Bilas duo for the ESPN title game broadcast.

ESPN’s College GameDay To Visit Kansas City For Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship Gamehttps://t.co/BP6J0gK1MB — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 26, 2026

And Bilas is an analyst on College GameDay, so that’s a convenient way for him to both be on-site for the show and call what could be the top conference championship game in the sport this season.

Many college basketball fans have been disappointed to learn that Sciambi and Fraschilla won’t be on the ESPN call of the Big 12 title game.

Man. This won’t sound right without Boog and Fran.@franfraschilla is the voice of the Big 12. https://t.co/h8CfrMmshY — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) February 26, 2026

Fran is the voice of Big 12 MBB. how do you not have him calling their championship. — Cole Pessolano (@cole_pessolano) February 26, 2026

The Big 12 Tournament Championship Game will be at 6 p.m. on March 14, one day before NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday.