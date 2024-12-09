Screen grab: ‘Get Up’

Dan Orlovsky has never been one to bite his tongue.

And that’s not just when it comes to his role at ESPN.

So as a father of four, it’s hardly a surprise that the NFL analyst would have some thoughts on the state of youth sports. And like many, Orlovsky paints a grim picture regarding the state of the industry.

“I think youth sports are completely broken,” he told USA Today‘s Stephen Borelli. “I think the emphasis on ego from the coaches has completely overwhelmed youth sports. I think the emphasis on winning and losing has completely overwhelmed youth sports. I think the lack of commitment to development has completely overwhelmed youth sports. Obviously, there’s a lot of money attached to it nowadays. We have lost sight of why kids play sports.”

Orlovsky proceeded to provide four insights he’s gained through his role as a spokesman for All Pro Dad, which describes itself as “a group of people passionately committed to bringing intentional focus to fathers around the world.” The four insights — which Orlovsky expounded on in the USA Today article — are:

Our parents give us a model, but we can be intentional about how we approach our kids

‘What do you need from me?’ Your sports experience isn’t the same as your kids’ sports experience

‘What was your favorite part of the game?’ We can’t expect each kid’s sports experience to be the same, either

‘Winning and losing is for the kids. It’s not for the adults and parents’

While some of Orlovsky’s observations might be obvious and/or cliché, he obviously has a unique perspective as a former NFL quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst currently going through the youth sports experience as a father. From a sports media perspective, it will be interesting to see how the 41-year-old incorporates such stances into his personal brand, along with hyperbole, midjudging end zone lengths and quirky eating habits.

