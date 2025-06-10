Four months after hinting at an uncertain future with ESPN, Dan Orlovsky is reportedly expected to re-sign with the Worldwide Leader.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported the news Tuesday morning. According to Marchand, Orlovsky’s deal is not signed yet, but both sides have agreed to a new deal. In his new contract, Orlovsky will continue to appear on NFL Live and other daily studio shows, as well as being part of ESPN’s second Monday Night Football crew.

Following the Super Bowl, Orlovsky caught everyone by surprise when he signed off an episode of First Take with what certainly sounded like a goodbye. At the time, it was already known that the NFL analyst’s contract with ESPN was set to expire this year.

“You guys know this is the end of the season for me, certainly for [Ryan Clark] as well. I’m taking a break, won’t be on TV for a long time,” Orlovsky said on Feb. 10. “I just want to say to thank you to you guys, Stephen A., Molly [Qerim], Shannon [Sharpe] for a great season. I love you all. You never know what the future holds, but I’m taking a break. I’m sure R.C. is as well. So I just want to say thank you. I appreciate you guys so much.”

Less than one month later, Orlovsky was back on Get Up and First Take and has continued to be a featured NFL analyst for ESPN. By all accounts, that will continue into next season and beyond, with Orlovsky and ESPN reportedly agreeing on a new deal. The uncertainty Shannon Sharpe undoubtedly made retaining Orlovsky more important for ESPN, especially on First Take.

While testing the waters, however, Orlovsky reportedly turned down an opportunity to replace the retiring Gary Danielson on CBS’ college football coverage. Instead, CBS opted to move Charles Davis from its NFL coverage to replace Danielson after his final season. J.J. Watt will replace Davis and partner with Ian Eagle as CBS’ No. 2 NFL crew.

Orlovsky has been with ESPN for nearly seven years. After retiring from the NFL in Oct. 2017, Orlovsky turned down an opportunity to work full-time with Good Morning Football and opted to go to ESPN in 2018. Seven years later, it seems like he made the right decision.