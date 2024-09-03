Credit: Pardon My Take

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has become well-known for his quirks.

Whether it’s his disturbing food takes, gross hygiene opinions, or perceived interest in women’s footwear, his personal life and interests have become as intriguing as his football prognostications.

The more you learn about the former UConn and NFL quarterback, the less you want to know for fear of what it might uncover. But in these days of Zoom calls and home-based interviews, we’re inevitably going to continue learning more and more information about what it’s like to be Dan Orlovsky.

The ESPN talent appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast on Tuesday, ostensibly to discuss the 2024 NFL season. However, hosts Big Cat (Dan Katz) and PFT Commentator (Eric Sollenberger) couldn’t help but comment on the “elephant in the room” lurking behind Dan the entire time.

“Elephant in the room, we have to talk about it,” said Big Cat before wrapping up the interview. “Did you commission that piece? Or did someone just make it for you and give it to you because that’s ridiculous what’s behind you.”

The Barstool host was referring to the giant painting that includes four different versions of Orlovsky in all the uniforms he wore during his NFL career (Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans) with a waving American flag in the background and the NFL logo in the foreground.

“You guys don’t have a shrine of your best moments in the NFL?” asked Orlovsky while admiring himself in painted form.

“Please tell me someone gifted that to you and you didn’t commission that,” said Big Cat.

“Alright, so, 100% a gift,” responded Orlovsky, explaining how longtime NFL center Chris Myres gave it to him as a thank you after his family stayed with the Orlovskys. He also notes that the Lions’ image comes from the infamous 0-16 season while the Texans’ image comes from the preseason.

“The American flag in the background is a nice touch too,” joked PFT Commentator. “You did all that for our country. Thank you for your service.”

As for that peach pit that Orlovsky is mawing on during the whole segment, add that to the list of his weird food moments.

[Pardon My Take]