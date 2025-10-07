Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Nobody does NFL Xs and Os better than ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.

His attention to detail and work ethic in watching and breaking down film of every play from every game has even left his own colleagues in disbelief.

Throughout his time as an analyst, Orlovsky has shared some of those insights from watching film on his X profile in addition to the work that he does on television. The videos have been popular with NFL fans and followers as the former quarterback shares his unique perspective and goes into deep detail beyond what can normally be fit into neat and tidy packages for television.

Watch this Wonder if the @ChicagoBears had a tell vs @Raiders Seems like there may have been something?!?? pic.twitter.com/djwSgS8hbH — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 30, 2025

But a funny thing has happened this week, the breakdown videos from Dan Orlovsky have stopped. In its place, he posted timestamps for fans to go check out certain plays for themselves.

For @Titans fans and since I’m not allowed to post video on here anymore Go watch: 1q 814 & 2q 342

2q 1412/2q 215/2q102

2q 453 Some outstanding throws and 3-4 are drops. Wasn’t just 4th qtr — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 7, 2025

So where have the videos gone, and why is Orlovsky “not allowed to post video on here anymore.” In a reply to a follower, the ESPN analyst says that it’s because of an edict from the NFL. When answering a fan’s request to offer a breakdown of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye from their victory over the Buffalo Bills, Orlovsky stated “Been told by nfl no more. Stinks.”

Been told by nfl no more. Stinks

Appreciate you — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 6, 2025

If the NFL has barred Dan Orlovsky from sharing highlights and breakdowns on social media, it’s a strange decision that negatively impacts the work of one of the sport’s top analysts and fans of the league. It’s also worth noting that Orlovsky is one of many former players or analysts that is doing this kind of thing.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger has done #BaldysBreakdowns for years on social media, and even posted a video from Monday night’s Chiefs-Jaguars game.

.@Chiefs @Jaguars Coach Spags is as good a coach as their is in the NFL….at any position….and has been for most of his career. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/OaiaaLdsjg — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 7, 2025

Similarly, ESPN analyst Chase Daniel has a YouTube channel where he offers insights into the quarterback position. Former player J.T. O’Sullivan has grown a cult following thanks to his in-depth analysis of film at The QB School.

So why are these personalities allowed to post film clips and not Dan Orlovsky? Is it a rights issue? Is it something with ESPN and the NFL that prevents it? It’s worth noting that during one of his spats with the NFL, Pat McAfee revealed that he paid millions of dollars for the rights to share highlights on his program. But does that carry over to ESPN personalities and their personal profiles? Does it carry over to other former players breaking down game footage? And why stop something that so many people were enjoying that was helping to promote and inform people about the game that America loves?

We’ve reached out to the NFL for comment and will update the story with the league response if there are any insights into this unique situation.