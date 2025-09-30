Photo Credit: ESPN

In a Monday Night Football matchup of winless teams in Week 4, it was the Miami Dolphins that finally came away with a victory in a 27-21 win over the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. While the Jets had numerous self-inflicted mistakes that led to a loss, the officiating didn’t help things.

On the last play ahead of the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, Jets quarterback Justin Fields connected with tight end Jeremy Ruckert for a 12-yard gain to the Miami 23-yard line. After Ruckert went to the ground, Dolphins defensive tackle Matthew Butler came in late with a hit to the back of Ruckert’s head.

“That’s gotta be a flag,” Dan Orlovsky said on the ESPN broadcast.

“There wasn’t a flag thrown,” play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler noted. “Ruckert was landed on by a Dolphins defender after the play was dead.”

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was irate and showed his frustration to the officials.

Dan Orlovsky: “That’s gotta be a flag… I mean, you can’t miss this. That’s two tonight that are obvious against the Jets that they just haven’t thrown.” 🏈🦓🎙️ #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/pfk7RoJKri — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2025

“I mean, you can’t miss this,” Orlovsky continued. “That’s two tonight that are obvious against the Jets that they just haven’t thrown.”

The Jets still went on to score a touchdown two plays later on an unbelievable catch by wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but maybe they would’ve scored even sooner with better field position if a flag had been thrown, and when every yard and every second remaining are crucial down the stretch.

As Orlovsky suggested, that’s a missed call that can’t — or at least certainly shouldn’t — ever happen.