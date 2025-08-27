Screen grab: ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Dan Orlovsky takes pride in his preparation. As such, the ESPN NFL analyst was understandably devastated to learn that he had misremembered the time of his Wednesday morning flight.

And it wasn’t just any flight, but one that he would be taking to guest host The Pat McAfee Show — a role that has quietly become a coveted sports media gig in recent weeks as the show’s titular host has been in Brisbane, Australia. While McAfee returned on Tuesday — taking aim at Ohio State head coach Ryan Day in the process — he was scheduled to have Wednesday off as his voice continues to recover ahead of this weekend’s College GameDay season premiere.

In his place, Orlovsky was scheduled to guest host PMS, just as Ian Rapopot, Peter Schrager, A.J. Hawk and Kirk Herbstreit have in recent weeks. Unfortunately, the former NFL quarterback was under the impression that his flight was at 6:55 a.m. And by the time a push alert reminded him that the flight was actually departing at 6:05 a.m., it was already too late.

“Today was going to be a great day. Was supposed to fly to Indy to guest host @PatMcAfeeShow which I was beyond excited about,” Orlovsky wrote on X at 5:39 a.m. “Had a whole list of things I wanted to talk about or get into, had a few buddies I had asked to hop on the program with/for me.

“Take a lot of pride in being a person on top of the details and reliable…that 6am flight I booked leaves at 6:05am not 6:55am like I thought when I went to bed and set an alarm last night. Woke up, saw alert on phone from airline, and thought to myself “oh no, I’m not going to make that plane”. Text Pat in panic—all good. Feel like a total idiot, let the boys down, let myself down. I owe Pat and the boys and the Dome a big one. Missed opportunities may never come back. I’m bummed out about it but will do my best to make it a solid…”

Today was going to be a great day. Was supposed to fly to Indy to guest host @PatMcAfeeShow which I was beyond excited about. Had a whole list of things I wanted to talk about or get into, had a few buddies I had asked to hop on the program with/for me. Take a lot of pride in… pic.twitter.com/yg4s0eST7l — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 27, 2025

With his show in need of a host, McAfee canceled his day off to appear live in the Thunderdome on Wednesday. As for Orlovsky, both his disappointment and embarrassment were evident in his social media post. And while it may be a while before he gets another opportunity to fill in for his former Indianapolis Colts teammate, it’s a safe bet he’ll double check the time of his flight when the time comes.