ESPN colleagues Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky have been known to have numerous back-and-forth’s on social media over the years the two have worked together. And on Wednesday, they were back at it again when Orlovsky tried and failed to roast Kimes.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the network will exclusively reveal that ratings for the upcoming Madden NFL 25 video game next week, the fifth year that the network has hosted the annual “Madden Ratings week”.

The week of reveals will ultimately being capped off with a one-hour special on August 3rd, where Orlovsky, Kimes, Field Yates, and Louis Riddick will break down the final ratings. The show will also feature an interview with Christian McCaffrey, the cover athlete for Madden NFL 25.

The entire cast for the hour-long special all have at least collegiate experience play football except for Kimes, with Orlovsky and Riddick of course having experience at the NFL level.

This led to Orlovsky attempting to roast Kimes about her lack of playing experience, posting on social media that Kimes has the “lowest Madden rating on the show”.

Mina has the lowest rated madden rating on the show https://t.co/Jj8irO4sDy — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 24, 2024

Kimes wasted little time in clapping back at her NFL Live cohost, asking Orlovsky why he is opening himself up to “awareness jokes” by bringing up Madden ratings.

“You really gonna open yourself up to Awareness jokes on here?”

You really gonna open yourself up to Awareness jokes on here? — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 24, 2024

This is of course in reference to the play that has stuck with Orlovsky long after his NFL playing days were done, infamously running out of the back of his own end zone for a safety in a Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings back in 2008.

Last season was the 15th anniversary of the play, which Orlovsky was hilariously reminded of on ESPN’s Get Up last October.

Simply put, it’s hard for Orlovsky to have much of a reply to this reference from Kimes. It’s arguably the most embarrassing play in NFL history, perhaps only rivaled by Mark Sanchez’s “butt fumble” back in 2012.

Maybe Orlovsky will have a reply by the time the two host the special show together in-person next week. But thus far, it has been crickets from the seven-year NFL veteran.

