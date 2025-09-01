Screen grab: ‘Get Up’

Is Kalen DeBoer already on the hot seat one game into his second season at Alabama?

Dan Orlovsky thinks so.

Discussing the Crimson Tide’s season-opening loss to Florida State during Monday’s episode of Get Up, the ESPN analyst called attention to some of the most alarming aspects of Alabama’s performance. And Orlovsky even went so far as to say that Nick Saban likely would have made roster changes if he was still in charge in Tuscaloosa based on how bad the film was.

“If Nick Saban watched this tape back yesterday, he would have kicked some of these kids off the team,” he said. “That’s how bad it was.”

Orlovsky specifically pointed to the Crimson Tide’s defensive performance, stating that Alabama’s problems aren’t a matter of talent but rather controllable issues such as effort. He also questioned just how long DeBoer will be able to keep his job, noting upcoming games against Wisconsin and Georgia to close out the month of September.

“I think it is fair to say, can Kalen DeBoer survive September?” Orlovsky said. “When you watch this tape, they look like a shell of what Nick Saban had built them to become when it comes to effort and toughness and desire. They look like a shell of it.”

Dan Orlovsky on Alabama’s loss to Florida State: “If Nick Saban watched this tape back yesterday, he would have kicked some of these kids off the team. That’s how bad it was… I think it’s fair to say, can Kalen DeBoer survive September?… they look like a shell of what Nick… pic.twitter.com/tG0fpXNsqT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 1, 2025

It’s worth noting that the current angst surrounding Alabama isn’t just about one loss to a talented Florida State team, but a continuation of the Tide’s 9-4 record in DeBoer’s debut season. After winning its first four games of the 2024 campaign, Alabama finished the year losing two of its final three games, including a 24-3 defeat to an Oklahoma team that wound up with a 6-7 record and a loss to an undermanned Michigan roster in the Reliaquest Bowl.

But while it would be tough to dispute that DeBoer has already squandered some of the advantages he inherited, moving on so soon could prove easier said than done. While Paul Finebaum agreed that the former Washington head coach’s proverbial hot seat is “scalding,” he also pointed to his reported $63 million buyout as perhaps the biggest reason why Kalen DeBoer will likely remain the Crimson Tide’s head coach come October.