The calendar might still say July. But you wouldn’t know it by watching Dan Orlovsky on Tuesday morning.

Following a recent summer vacation, the former backup quarterback-turned-NFL analyst returned to ESPN’s airwaves and clearly had plenty to get off his chest. And lest you thought Orlovsky would have needed some time to ease back into the groove on live television, the former UConn star came out firing with his signature controversial takes regarding the quarterback position.

One segment on Get Up that got particularly heated came as the show discussed Jordan Love’s record-breaking contract with the Green Bay Packers. Asked by host Mike Greenberg if Love should be considered the best quarterback in the NFC, Orlovsky proclaimed that he still has him behind Matthew Stafford, with Love and Brock Purdy behind him in an undefined order, followed by Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff.

Orlovsky’s list of top five quarterbacks in the NFC received immediate pushback from the rest of the Get Up panel, which was quick to note one glaring omission.

“Where the hell is Dak Prescott, Dan?!” Harry Douglas asked.

“Who you putting Dak over?” Orlovsky replied. “You gonna put him over Jared Goff?”

“All of them?” reporter Jeff Darlington chimed in, seemingly making more of a statement than a question.

While quarterback rankings are obviously subjective — and Prescott is certainly a polarizing player — most would likely list him closer to No. 1 than No. 6 (or lower) when it comes to the NFC’s top quarterbacks. As Orlovsky would be the first to tell you, there are several factors that go into evaluating quarterback play. But most would also likely agree that a player coming off a season in which he finished second in MVP voting belongs in at least the top five players at his position in his own conference.

Orlovsky, however, has never been afraid to think outside the box, which has both made him a star as an NFL analyst and resulted in some takes that are… well… out there. In this instance, his failure to include Prescott in his top five seemed to have more to do with the quarterbacks he has ahead of him than the Cowboys signal-caller, himself, in which case, it’s also worth noting his his own personal connections to Stafford and Goff’s team, the Detroit Lions.

